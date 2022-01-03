Yogi Adityanath Slams Previous Govts' Laxity In Development Of UP, Highlights BJP's Feats

Lashing out at previous Governments for avoiding development in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once Again reminded people of the development activities carried out by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the state. While transferring the amount of maintenance allowance and benefits to the workers online in Lucknow, the Chief Minister compared the previous government and the current under the subjects of women empowerment, education development, and government schemes. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly is likely to go to the polls in February to March this year.

The Chief Minister also highlighted BJP's welfare schemes in the state:

UP CM slams previous governments, hails BJP's initiatives:

"Today is a very important day because for the first time the government is concerned about the workers. Whether it is the government led by Modi Ji at the center or the government of the state. Before 2017, workers were victims of exploitation. He could not get the benefit of any scheme of the government. He did not have a house, no electricity connection, no ration card. Had to starve for many days in the rain. Because there was no connection of LPG. People could not take any advantage of government schemes. If anyone fell sick, family members would assume that the person is at the last stage because of no medical facilities. We are here to work for the poor under the leadership of PM Modi. We have made sure that all the schemes reach out to the poor. We have taken responsibility to get the poor girls of the state married. There used to be no proper arrangements before 2017, after our Government came we made sure of midday meals, uniforms, bags, books, separate toilets and every arrangement for our students," added UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

