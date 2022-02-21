Yogi Adityanath Slams Rahul Gandhi For Censuring J&K Policy; 'should He Be Supported?'

Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday over the latters' criticism of the Jammu and Kashmir policies in the Parliament. This comes over two weeks after the Gandhi scion had stated that the Central Government made a ' huge strategic mistake' in the valley.

While addressing a political rally in Raebareli, the UP CM stated, "Rahul Gandhi opposes India's Kashmir policy in Parliament. Should such people be supported in politics?"

On February 2, the Wayanad Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi had attacked the Centre over the policies undertaken in Jammu and Kashmir, presumably the abrogation of Article 370, during his motion of thanks to the presidential address in the Lok Sabha.

'We made a huge strategic mistake in J&K': Rahul Gandhi

“We have made a huge strategic mistake in Jammu and Kashmir,” Rahul Gandhi was heard saying.

Rahul Gandhi had also underlined that China and Pakistan- two nuclear-capable neighbours of India - have joined hands. The Congress party leader blamed the ruling BJP government for not being able to meet the 'single biggest' strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping the two countries separate.

"What you have done is, you have brought them together. Look at the weapons they are buying, the countries they are speaking to. The country is at risk, it is at risk from the inside. I am very uncomfortable about where my country stands right now," said Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi accused the BJP of meting out "step-motherly" treatment to Raebareli and urged people to vote for her party candidates in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing them of mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sonia Gandhi is an MP from Raebareli

"It's going to be an important election because for the last five years you have seen a government which did nothing except divide people," Sonia Gandhi said during a virtual address.

UP Assembly Elections 2022

The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14, which saw a voter turnout of 61%. The third phase was held on February 20, with a voter turnout of 61.09%. The remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

