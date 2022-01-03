Yogi Adityanath Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says He 'doesn't Even Know How To Sit In A Temple'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said the former MP from Amethi did not know the meaning of Hinduism or 'Hindutva' but was running false propaganda on the same.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a public rally in Amethi said, "Former MP from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi, doesn't even know how to sit in a temple. The priest of the temple he had visited had to teach him how to sit. He doesn't know what is Hinduism or 'Hindutva', & he is doing false propaganda".

Earlier in December, Rahul Gandhi had said, "A 'Hindutvavadi' bathes alone in Ganga, while a Hindu bathes with crores of people... Narendra Modi says he is a Hindu, but when did he protect the truth? He said he would give two crore youth jobs, where did he do so? He asked people to bang thalis to get rid of Covid... Hindu or Hindutvadi?".

Yogi Adityanath launches scathing attack on opposition parties

Yogi Adityanath hailed the Centre's mission to vaccinate teenagers against COVID and said whoever does the work, will get respect. "Society will never respect those who will only speak and do nothing", he added.

Referring to Akhilesh Yadav moving EC and seeking intervention against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for conducting raids several perfume manufacturers linked to the Samajwadi Party (SP), Yogi said, "'They' are saying that the Election Commission should intervene, conduct raids after the elections, which is a straw in thief's beard".

Earlier on Dec 31, Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that he would appeal to EC to control central agencies as it is a witch hunt and a pre-planned move by BJP. This statement was made after multiple locations linked to perfume traders and some others in Uttar Pradesh were raided by the Income Tax department as part of a tax evasion investigation. Officials stated that the raids were conducted in various sites including Kanpur, Kannauj, the national capital region, and a few other places.

Uttar Pradesh polls

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for its Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in 2022. By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.