Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday spoke to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in Ayodhya. During his interaction on Republic Bharat, Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party and spoke about the situation during its regime. Addressing the people, he also avered that five years ago when the Samajwadi Party ruled Uttar Pradesh, the state was known for riots.

"Five years ago, Uttar Pradesh was known as a state of riots, anarchy and curfew. Mothers and daughters were not safe. No one wanted to come here. However, today all this is not there and Uttar Pradesh has become a good example of law and order," said Yogi Adityanath

Moreover, Yogi also claimed that the state's economy was positioned at number six. However, he claimed after the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, the state ranks second when it comes to economy. Adityanath has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership for the same while hailing the partnership between the state government and the Centre.

Uttar Pradesh elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate. However, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

On the other hand, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav who is eyeing a comeback in the state has repeatedly avered that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Congress and BSP are contesting solo, SP has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The counting for the remaining phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and March 7 whereas the results will be declared on March 10.