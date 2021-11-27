In an interview with Republic TV ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth referred to the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party regime as 'Jinnah' and farmers of the state as 'Ganna' (sugarcane) and said the tussle between them would prevail. Stating with conviction that it was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 which redressed the grievances of sugar mills' farmers, he exuded confidence over acing the 2022 Assembly polls.

The statement holds relevance as Akhilesh Yadav, while campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, claimed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah (founder of Pakistan) had fought for India's independence. Notably, the statement drew strong criticisms from the ruling BJP.

'Akhilesh Yadav should apologise for Muzaffarnagar riots'

Lashing out at SP govt, he said, "In western Uttar Pradesh there was a riot every 3 days, one can't forget the riots in Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly. Kawas Yatra was not allowed under the SP government. Akhilesh Yadav has to apologize for the Muzaffarnagar riots. He has to apologize for more than 300 riots in Uttar Pradesh".

CM Yogi Adityanath claims Owaisi has 'no place in Uttar Pradesh'

"Owaisi is working as an agent of Congrees, SP and BSP. Owaisi has no place in Uttar Pradesh. In Bihar, 5 seats were won by deception. He only gives inflammatory statements by talking about CAA. Both Akhilesh and Owaisi speak the same," said Adityanath.

Further, he said that there was little or no difference in Owaisi and Akhilesh Yadav's approach and language.

"On one side there were Jinnah followers who stayed in Govt and made sure to increase violence in UP, created security problems, didn't allow women to go to school and on the other side, there is BJP which has brought ganne ki mithas (sweet as sugarcane) development in the state. Both Akhilesh Yadav and Owaisi have the same language, they both say that if they came to power in UP they will change the names of Ayodhya and Praygraj," added UP CM Yogi Adityanath.