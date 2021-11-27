As the Uttar Pradesh poll campaign heats up, CM Yogi Adityanath spoke exclusively to Republic TV Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor at Balrampur on Saturday, on BJP's chances in the 2022 polls. Dismissing the chances of any 'Maha coalition' working against BJP, Adityanath pointed out the Opposition's poll loss in 2014, 2017 and 2019. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for battle in February 2022.

Yogi: "SP means gundaraj, nepotism, corruption & crime"

"In 2017, there was a coalition of two boys and in 2019 there was a Mahagathbandhan and we have seen the results. It is common that those who are of one thought - dynastic, corrupt, mafia, will come together. People know this and has decided what answer to give them. What happened in 2014, 2017, 2019 will repeat in 2022, voting for the facilities provided by Centre and Uttar Pradesh govt," he said.

He added, "These dynastic people have always kept people bereft of progress. There is no party in UP which has not gotten a chance to rule UP. Congress got the longest time to rule UP, but what did they do? What does SP mean? It means corruption, riots, crimes against women, gundaraj, nepotism, dynasty. The same is the case with BSP. It is only BJP which has provided progress in UP".

When asked about SP's touted Panchayat poll win, Adityanath dismissed it as a BJP loss. Pointing out that polls were not contested on party symbols, he said that BJP has performed exceptionally well. He also stated that on an overall level, BJP's zila chief and block panchayat chiefs had won. BJP & Apna Dal emerged victorious on 67 of the 75 seats while SP managed to secure only 6 seats in zila panchayat chiefs. Meanwhile, BJP managed to win 900 of the 3030 Zila panchayat wards, while SP claimed to have won 1000 seats, BSP 300 seats, Congress and AAP bagged 70 seats each.

"Panchayat polls are not contested on symbols. SP has not won. The polls are localised and every party's 4-5 members have contested. Hence it is possible that many members from one party have won. If you see the overall result, in panchayat and block panchayat polls - it was BJP which won," he said.

UP polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.