Admitting that he appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to not vote for Congress, Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) chief Yogi Adityanath said that 'siblings (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are enough to destroy the party'. Yogi Adityanath, in an interview with ANI, spoke on several issues amid ongoing Assembly Elections. Meanwhile, voting for 55 Assembly seats spread across 9 Uttar Pradesh districts started on Monday morning in the second phase.

Listen to CM Yogi's remarks here:

#WATCH | "The siblings (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are enough to ruin the Congress. No one else is needed for that," says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/Oo9GiatNa3 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Yogi Adityanath confident on BJP's win

Speaking further in the interaction, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning over 300 seats. Yogi Adityanath mentioned that this UP poll is a fight between 80% of people who back the development and progress of the state and the other 20% who oppose everything.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and with the blessing of the people, the double-engine government will return to power in UP. This election has already moved towards 80 vs 20. Gloomy environment prevails in SP, BSP & Congress camps after the first phase of polls. BJP is achieving a target of 300-mark", CM Yogi told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh election: Second phase of voting underway

As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in the second phase of voting which is currently underway with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur. Of the 55 seats, BJP had won 38 in 2017 while SP bagged 15.

According to the election commission, the timings to cast vote for phase two of UP elections is from 7 AM to 6 PM.

Some of the prominent faces whose fate will be sealed in the second phase are Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan from Rampur; Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna from Shahjahanpur and Jal Shakti state minister Baldev Singh Aulakh from the Bilaspur constituency. Suresh Khanna will contest from the Nakud Assembly segment. Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam is also contesting from the Swar seat in this phase, against Apna Dal's Haider Ali Khan. Besides, Apna Dal (S) has fielded former Congress member Haider Ali Khan from the Suar assembly seat.