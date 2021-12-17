Yogi Adityanath Takes Dig At SP Ahead Of UP Polls: 'India Needs Ram Rajya, Not Socialism'

Speaking on the floor of the UP Assembly on Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party over its thrust on socialism. Contending that socialism is the "biggest superstition" of this century, he chided SP for denigrating this doctrine during its tenure in power. Instead, he opined the concept of a 'Ram Rajya' is better equipped to ensure the welfare of the poor. To buttress his point, Adityanath highlighted the achievements of his regime as well as the BJP government at the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "The biggest superstition of this century is socialism and it has many imposter brands. This includes dynastic socialism, mafia socialism, socialism that fuels unrest, socialism that fuels riots and socialism that fuels terrorism. The people of the state have also begun to understand from these imposter brands that socialism is a red alert."

He added, "We have said from the beginning- this country neither needs communism nor socialism. This country only wants Ram Rajya. Ram Rajya implies the one which is everlasting, universal and eternal. We have implemented what we had promised. Our work shows whether we are against the poor or for their interests. Why didn't 45 lakh houses for the poor were not constructed during the Samajwadi Party tenure?"

SP eyes comeback in UP polls

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

Meanwhile, Yadav met they met AAP's UP in-charge, Sanjay Singh, for about an hour in Lucknow on November 24 where a discussion was held on seat-sharing and other possibilities for the UP election. In another development, the SP supremo met his uncle and PSP(L) chief Shivpal Yadav on Thursday and sealed an alliance. In the 2017 election, the SP-Congress tie-up failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.