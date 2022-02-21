Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took an indirect dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP) asking the people if they wanted 'bullet train development' or a 'punctured cycle'. Addressing a rally in Raebareli, Yogi Adityanath asserted that as opposed to the 'punctured cycle', his government in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre would together bring bullet train-like development. 'Cycle' is a reference to SP's election symbol.

"You want bullet train development or 'puncture wali Cycle' in the state? Yogi in state and Modi at Centre will bring bullet train-like development here," said the Uttar Pradesh CM.

You want bullet train development or 'puncture wali Cycle' in the state? Yogi in state and Modi at Centre will bring bullet train-like development here : Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Raebareli pic.twitter.com/QRrJJ3mjTL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2022

Earlier in the day, predicting a landslide victory for Samajwadi Party, ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav claimed that 'ghosts' will dance at BJP's booths in the upcoming phases of the Uttar Pradesh election. Addressing a poll rally in Hardoi, the SP chief remarked that the voters in each phase were in a 'race' to defeat BJP by the highest margin of votes. Maintaining that this election will not just change the fortunes of the state but also farmers and youth, he accused BJP of propagating 'lies'.

Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "When the election will reach the 5th, 6th and 7th phases, only bhooth (ghosts) will dance at BJP's booths. BJP leaders do not know that there is a 440 volt current among the people against them. The leaders whose language has changed are not able to garner the support of people."

UP Elections 2022

Uttar Pradesh has successfully completed 3 phases of polling. The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14, which saw a voter turnout of 61%. The third phase recorded 60.18% voting. The remaining 4 phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.