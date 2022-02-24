Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday for an exclusive interview from the banks of the Saryu in Ayodhya. During his conversation, the UP CM also remarked that today UP's citizens 'won't come under Pakistan's influence anymore' as the previous government who used to praise Pakistan is not there anymore.

Taking a dig at the opposition Samajwadi Party for praising Pakistan's founding father and partition mastermind Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the neighbouring country in the past, Yogi said now only 'nationalism' and 'India' will work.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Pakistan knows that UP citizens won't come under its influence. They are worried that the one who used to praise them in UP, is not the government anymore."

"If you have seen, when we were celebrating Sardar Vallabhai Patel Jayanti as a national holiday, then several people were praising Muhammad Ali Jinnah. When we brought tablets and smartphones for youth, a few people were applauding Pakistan. But now, Jinnah and Pakistan won't work, now only Nationalism and India will only work. And I feel UP citizens are all ready for this," he added.

Furthermore, CM Yogi also remarked that today, jaativad (caste-based politics), which was earlier considered a major deciding factor in UP elections, had been rejected by the people. He asserted that elections were now fought on BJP's model of nationalism, development and good governance, and the 2022 polls would also reflect the same.

Uttar Pradesh Elections

Uttar Pradesh has successfully completed four phases of polling. The first phase was held on February 10 with a voter turnout of 62.4%, the second phase on February 14 and a voter turnout of 61%, the third phase on February 20 recording 60.18% voting, and 57.45% in Phase 4. The remaining three phases will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

