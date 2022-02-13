Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul-Priyanka; Says 'When In Kerala, Gandhis Look Down On UP'

Continuing his tirade against the Gandhi family, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, slammed Rahul Gandhi for his criticism on UP. Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar, Adityanath said that the Gandhi siblings look down upon UP citizens inspite of being elected to Parliament from UP. The 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly goes to polls on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

Yogi: 'Gandhis look down on UP'

Uttar Pradesh sent four members of the (Gandhi) family to parliament. But when the siblings go to Kerala, they criticise UP & look down on people of UP. When they go out of India, they raise fingers at the country. They don't believe in the people of India: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/qjO1lgg087 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 12, 2022

Rahul Gandhi's southern sojourn

While campaigning in Wayanad in February, Gandhi had created controversy by showing partiality towards voters in Kerala rather than his old constituency - Amethi. He claimed that he preferred the 'intelligent' politics in South, rather than the caste-dominated one in UP. His comments were met with severe ire from BJP.

Rahul Gandhi said, "My experience now since I have been an MP, I have also got to understand the wisdom of people of Kerala. For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics."

Uttarakhand poll campaign

Seeking to return to power in the hilly state, Congress is campaigning under the leadership of Harish Rawat - the presumable CM face. Rawat will fight from Lalkuwa instead of Ramnagar, where was originally stated to fight from after Ranjit Rawat staked claim to the Ramnagar seat. Congress has promised a 40% quota for women in jobs, free power up to a certain limit for households, cheaper gas cylinders and 4 lakh jobs for youths if voted to power.

Eyeing to make inroads, AAP has announced Col Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face and vowed to implement Kejriwal's Delhi model in the state. As in other states, AAP has promised 300 units free electricity, free trips to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Ajmer Sharif and Kartarpur Sahib, Bharat Ratna for Chipko Movement leader Sunderlal Bahuguna and to develop Uttarakhand as the 'spiritual capital of the world. Currently, 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami - who replaced Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat - rules Uttarakhand and is BJP's CM face.