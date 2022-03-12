Yogi Adityanath To Meet PM Modi & BJP Top Brass On Sunday; Oath Ceremony Likely After Holi

After registering a landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh election 2022, BJP's Yogi Adityanath who is all set to return for a second term as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will be visiting Delhi on Sunday, March 13 to meet the BJP top brass and discuss the formation of the government in the state. As reported by ANI, Yogi Adityanath will also call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda during his visit to the national capital.

His meeting might also pave the way for the convening of BJP's legislature party meeting. Apart from this, Yogi Adityanath is set to meet BJP officials today. The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's residence. The meeting at 12 p.m. and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh will be present. Party UP general secretary Sunil Bansal will also be present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Yogi's swearing-in ceremony for the formation of new government is likely to take place after Holi, contrary to the speculations of taking place on the day of Holi.

Notably, the process of forming a new government in Uttar Pradesh will technically begin after the Election Commission of India notifies the constitution of the 18th state assembly.

This development came just a day after reports surfaced suggesting that Yogi Adityanath may take the oath as Chief Minister before Holi, likely on March 14 or 15.

Yogi Adityanath tenders resignation to UP Governor

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also met Governor Anandiben Patel and tendered his resignation. Furthermore, he also held discussions over the formation of a new government in the state and then apprised her on the list of newly elected MLAs.

Yogi also presided over a meeting of the state cabinet and expressed his gratitude for BJP's victory in the Uttar Pradesh Election 2022. He also thanked PM Modi for his consistent "leadership and guidance".

The Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 255 Assembly seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, defeating opposition parties Samajwadi Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Congress, Jansatta Dal, and others. The saffron party rose back to power, becoming the first party in the state to return for a second term in a row.

Yogi Adityanath, who had contested from the Gorakhpur Assembly constituency, also won by a huge margin of more than 1 lakh votes, despite contesting for the first time.

