A day after BJP registered a stupendous victory in the Uttar Pradesh election, sources told Republic TV that Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the Chief Minister before Holi. As per sources, his oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place on March 14 or 15.

PM Modi, top BJP leaders and CMs of other NDA-ruled states will also be in attendance, sources revealed. While he is not travelling to the national capital today contrary to speculation, Yogi Adityanath will meet his ministerial colleagues at 5 p.m. at his Lucknow residence.

BJP nixes SP's bid for a comeback in Uttar Pradesh

The UP elections were held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes took place on March 10.

While BJP had formed an alliance with Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD Party, Congress and BSP contested solo. On the other hand, SP announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Though Akhilesh Yadav ran a spirited campaign travelling the length and breadth of the state, he failed to dislodge the BJP government from UP.

This came even as SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%, which is higher than its 2012 vote share when it formed the government in the state by winning 224 seats. While the SP improved its tally to 111 from 47 seats that it won last time, its allies RLD and SBSP gained 8 and 6 seats respectively.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

During his victory speech on Thursday, Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda and highlighted that there was a clear mandate for development in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.