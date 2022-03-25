Yogi Adityanath To Take Oath As UP CM For 2nd Time In Mega Swearing-in Ceremony In Lucknow

Breaking a 37-year-old jinx, Yogi Adityanath is all set to take oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time on Friday, March 25 in a grand ceremony at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. The event is expected to be marked with the presence of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and senior party leaders.

According to sources, around 85 thousand people will be attending the grand ceremony in Lucknow. A grand stage has been set up and posters have been put with slogans that read 'New UP of New India (Naye Bharat ka Naya UP)'. In the 2022 UP assembly elections, the BJP secured a majority for the third time, breaking a 35-year record.

Yogi Adityanath: UP's first and only CM to serve for a second straight term

Yogi Adityanath's feat of completing a five-year term and being elected as the CM for the second time has not been achieved by any of his predecessors. A monk-politician Yogi Adiyanath was a surprise choice when BJP won the 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. A five-time Lok Sabha MP, he was picked for the key role in the electorally crucial state by the BJP leadership and has strived to live up to expectations from him.

Yogi Adityanath, a five-term Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, was elected for the first time from the Gorakhpur (Sadar) seat in the state's recently concluded Assembly elections. In 2017, after becoming chief minister, Yogi Adityanarth was elected to the state legislative council on 8 September.

During the electoral campaign for the Uttar Pradesh elections, PM Modi had lauded Yogi Adiyanath's work and his coinage - "UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi" (UP plus Yogi is very useful) became quite popular. Yogi Adityanath chose to contest the assembly polls and won the Gorakhpur Sadar seat by a huge margin. BJP bagged 255 seats in UP Assembly Elections while SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.