Yogi Adityanath Urges UP Citizens To Make Right Decision Ahead Of 1st Phase Of Elections

As Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls on February 10, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent out a message for the voters and made an appeal to them. On the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, a video of CM Yogi was posted in which he can be heard urging the voters to go and cast their votes to save the state from becoming the next Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal.

"My dear brothers, and sisters, the time to take an important decision has come. In the last 5 years, whatever the BJP has done, it has done it with full commitment and conviction. Also, whatever the party has said, keeping in mind your future, has lived up to it. You have seen it all, and by the time these elections came, have also heard it all," CM Yogi said in the video.

The incumbent CM added, "Today, I have to share the feelings in my heart. In the last 5 years, many unnatural things happened. Pay attention, if you make a wrong decision, then the happenings of the past 5 years will prove to be futile and it will not take time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal."

Yogi Adityanath's 2022 campaign

Yogi Adityanath is set to make history next month by becoming the first BJP Chief Minister to complete the 5-year tenure in UP-- a feat not completed even by the likes of Rajnath Singh and Kalyan Singh. Stepping onto the political field once again, he is set to contest the 2022 UP Elections from his constituency Gorakhpur (Urban).

The CM has been a Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency for five consecutive terms since 1998. His connection goes deeper, given that he is also the mahant or head priest of the Gorakhnath Math, a post that he took over after the death of his spiritual father, Mahant Avaidyanath, in September 2014.

Yogi Adityanath's UP campaign has heavily banked on the eradication of mafia raj, criminal raj, corruption, and the fulfilment of one of BJP's biggest pre-poll promises- the construction of the Ram temple. In the lead-up to the 2022 UP polls, the CM has made it clear that the BJP still has its eyes set on 'remaining targets', remarking "Mathura-Vrindavan kaise chhod denge".

Key promises in BJP's manifesto for 2022:

Improving the lives of the 25 crore people in UP

Double the amount of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKISAN) scheme for landless farmers

Scooty for girl students and working women. Free coaching to female students preparing for UPSC and PSC

Laptops and other required gadgets for students for online education

Generate employment for the youth of the state and give at least one job to every household

Under the Ujjwala Yojna, three free cylinders every year to the consumers

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.