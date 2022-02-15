'Yogi Adityanath Wants To Get Me Killed': SP Ally OP Rajbhar Makes Big Claim Amid UP Polls

In a fresh controversy as the Uttar Pradesh election is underway, Samajwadi Party ally OP Rajbhar alleged that UP CM Yogi Adityanath wants to get him killed. This comes after the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief revealed that he was attacked in Varanasi's Shivpur constituency during the filing of nomination papers of party candidate Arvind Rajbhar.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, he demanded the transfer of the local District Magistrate and Police Commissioner for purportedly allowing goons to gather at the spot and security for himself as well as his election candidate.

Explaining the sequence of events, Om Prakash Rajbhar said, "Yesterday, I reached the (nomination centre) along with Arvind Rajbhar for the nomination. As per the Election Commission guidelines, only three persons- the candidate, the proposer and another person can go inside the Returning Officer's room. When we reached the gate, hundreds of Yogi Adityanath's goons were present on the instructions of the DM and Commissioner. They were abusing and shouting slogans such as 'Fire a bullet at him' and 'kill him'."

He added, "We went into the nomination room. We submitted the nomination form and completed the nomination process. Then, the Returning Officer asked us why is a ruckus taking place outside? Then, we told me that this is a matter for you to consider. What can we do"? When asked whether he has any evidence to prove that the miscreants were sent on Adityanath's instructions, OP Rajbhar contended that neither Congress nor BSP workers can indulge in such an action.

The SBSP supremo elaborated, "It seems Yogi Ji is angry because I left him. I am fighting for caste census, 300 units of free electricity, free universal education, free treatment of the poor, implementation of the Social Justice Committee report. Yogi Ji is not liking this". He also claimed, "Yogi Ji is set to lose power. Om Prakash Rajbhar is standing in his way to save his chair. That's why he wants to get me killed".

I demand the Election Commission of India to provide security to Omprakash Rajbhar and Arvind Rajbhar: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Omprakash Rajbhar — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2022

UP election

A vocal critic of BJP, OP Rajbhar was a part of the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019. For the Uttar Pradesh election, Rajbhar initially announced 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha'- an alliance of more than 9 parties including SBSP and AIMIM. However, he joined hands with Samajwadi Party in October 2021.

The voting for the other phases of the UP election will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 whereas the results will be declared on March 10.