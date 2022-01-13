Citing MLAs resigning from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed Yogi Adityanath is set to lose the UP elections.

“In all the elections held so far, other party leaders were joining the BJP, but for the first time in Uttar Pradesh, there is a stampede in the ruling party. The departure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is certain and the process has started,” Baghel told the media persons in Raipur at the taking over ceremony of Mayor of Chairman of Birgaon municipal corporation.

Bhupesh Baghel on Congress winning Birgaon Mayor & Chairman

Further speaking on state related political development where Congress won the post of mayor in Birgaon municipal corporation on the outskirts of Raipur, the Chief Minister added BJP fought the elections with full force but failed.

“Birgaon Municipal Corporation election was a very challenging election. BJP fought the elections with full force. Still, we won the elections due to the work of the government and the hard work of the party. Hence we occupied both the posts of mayor and chairman,” added CM Baghel.

BJP MLAs, ministers resign from party ahead of elections

In the latest development, Shikohabad MLA Mukesh Verma resigned from the primary membership of the party. He became the 8th legislator to quit BJP in the last three days after Swami Prasad Maurya (Padrauna), Vinay Shakya (Bidhuna), Roshan Lal Verma (Tilhar), Brijesh Prajapati (Tindwari), Bhagwati Sagar (Bilhaur), Avtar Singh Bhadana (Meerapur) and Dara Singh Chauhan (Madhuban). In his resignation letter addressed to UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and party president JP Nadda, he stressed that he will follow in Maurya's footsteps.

UP Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India, last week issued a detailed schedule of voting in the five poll-bound states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttrakhand, Goa, and Punjab. As per the official schedule given by the Election Commission, the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 till March 7, 2022. Further, the counting of votes will take place on March 10, the EC noted.

Notably, voting for the UP elections 2022 will start from the western region initially and later will progress towards the east during the seven phases. Also, with a total of 1,74,351 polling stations across the state, more than 15 crore voters are expected to cast their vote this year.