Ahead of Uttar Pradesh chief minister-elect Yogi Adityanath's mega swearing-in ceremony, Republic TV exclusively spoke to his family members who are very proud and shared their joy as Yogi Adityanath is all set to return as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive time.

Expressing her pride as her son is all set to return as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath's mother Savitri Devi said that she is feeling very happy and proud of his achievement. "We talk sometimes but we used to watch him on TV. After his win, people are now coming to extend their best wishes to us" she told Republic.

Similarly, Yogi Adityanath's brother also spoke to us and said that his swearing-in ceremony will be celebrated like a festival and people from several places are coming to attend the festival. "I met him during Pushkar Singh Dhami's swearing-in ceremony. However, I was admitted in the hospital and I came out just because of his ceremony as I have to make many arrangements", he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Yogi Adityanath's sister was also among one of his family members who expressed her happiness ahead of her brother's oath-taking ceremony. Affirming that he has done a lot for people during the COVID times, she said that Yogi had distributed ration, food, and taken not even a little bit of rest during the whole pandemic time. "We used to watch him and listen to him on television and I hope he comes to meet our mother after the ceremony. I'll also come and meet him during the visit", she added.

Further going down the memory lane, she also recollected some childhood memories with her brother as she said that they all used to play together when their mother would go to the farms. "Our games included 'Gudda Gudiya' and cooking food", she said.

Yogi Adityanath to return as UP chief minister

Notably, Yogi Adityanath will be taking his oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh at a ceremony to be held in Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states, and many senior BJP leaders are expected to participate in the ceremony, around 85,000 people are likely to attend the grand ceremony in Lucknow. A stage has also been set up for the same and preparations are underway ahead of the big event.

Previously during the Uttar Pradesh election 2022, BJP bagged 255 seats in the state assembly and further returned to power becoming the first party to return to power in successive polls after 37 years. Adityanath who contested the Gorakhpur Sadar seat also won by a huge margin.

Image: PTI