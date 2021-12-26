Yogi Aditynath Vows To Construct Houses For Poor On Land Freed From 'mafias' In UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that his BJP-led government will construct houses for the poor on land that has been freed from the mafias. A few months earlier during a discussion in Vidhan Sabha, CM Yogi stated that not only the state government seized the properties from the criminals but also demolished their illegal premises. Meanwhile, the chief minister held a meeting with the officials of Team 9.

Yogi Adityanath along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday attended the inauguration ceremony of Defence Technologies & Test Centre and BrahMos Manufacturing Centre in Lucknow. Later, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for various development projects program at Osa Mandi in Manjhanpur of Kaushambi. He will reach Prayagraj at 3:00 pm and will do Bhoomi Pujan of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Yogi Launches Drive To Distribute Laptops, Smartphones To UP Students

On Saturday, CM Yogi launched the campaign to distribute free tablets and smartphones to one crore students of the state on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Since 2014, December 25 has been celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' in memory of late Vajpayee.

Tablets and smartphones were distributed to 60,000 students at the Ekana Stadium here Saturday as part of the drive. Five students -- Akanksha Mishra, a final year student of BSc Nursing, Sagar Upamanyu, a visually-challenged student of MA (Political Science), Mehul Gupta, a BTech student, Prabal Awasthi preparing for competitive examinations, and Zeba Kausar, a final year student of BA - were invited on stage to speak where they expressed gratitude to the CM for providing resources to the needy students.

"The young should not be hopeless in their lives and urged them to think big. Thinking should never be small. If thinking is big, it will give a new dimension to your personality. Youths should never allow hopelessness to enter their lives. If they work with this passion, they will be able to do anything. This is not only a smartphone and tablet. With this, you will get free digital access and content. Now on, this type of programme will be held in every division, and the digital revolution will reach even villages. Online education will be linked with online and competitive exams," said Adityanath, reported PTI.

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)