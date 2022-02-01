In a startling development, a youth allegedly tried to throw a “chemical” at Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar during a party program at the UPCC office in Lucknow on Tuesday. However, the youth was caught by the party office bearers before any damage was done.

Visuals of the incident showed a massive crowd of supporters clashing with the young man and dragging him out of the venue. Kanhaiya was at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) office to address a ‘Yuva Sansad’ organized by the party.

Youth attempts to throw 'chemical' on Kanhaiya Kumar

A Congress leader told PTI that the youth was identified as Devansh Bajpai and he tried to throw the “chemical” at Kumar but was caught by the office bearers of the Youth Congress and the NSUI. However, some reports claim that the man splashed ink on the Congress leader.

Speaking to reporters on the incident, Kumar said it was a planned attack and the man was sent on someone's direction.

"We were in the open, anyone could have thrown anything at us. I have been campaigning her but nobody even pelted a stone. This man was sent on someone's direction. He got thrashed for attempting to attack and made it to the news," the Youth Congress leader said.

The incident comes just weeks ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh for which Kanhaiya Kumar has been actively campaigning. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats will go to polls in seven phases from February 10- March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

UP elections

For the 2022 elections, Priyanka Gandhi is leading the Congress campaign in UP, centered around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment. The same was reflected in its candidate lists for the UP polls, where at least half of the candidates were women.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra."

(With inputs from agency)