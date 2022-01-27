Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttarakhand tomorrow (January 28) to bolster support for the BJP ahead of the upcoming state elections. As per the details of his schedule shared by the BJP, the Home Minister will commence his visit by offering prayers at Baba Rudranath Temple in Rudraprayag at 11 AM.

After paying his obeisance, he will address ex-servicemen at around 12 PM at the BJP District Office. Thereafter, HM Shah will address "Mahila Samuh Baithak" at 2 PM which would be followed by his "Anusoochit Jaati Samaj Baithak" at around 3.15 PM at the party office.

The senior BJP leader had last visited the poll-bound state in October 2021. During the visit, Amit Shah had launched BJP's election campaign through a rally on October 30 in Dehradun. Moreover, he had inaugurated the state government's Mukhymantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana and PACS computerisation at an event that was streamed live across the branches of 670 primary agricultural credit societies and 292 cooperative banks in the state.

BJP's pitch in Uttarakhand

In the run-up to the polls, BJP has planned to convene as many as 10 meetings at every booth in Uttarakhand with an aim to focus on the party's preparation, progress, and coordination with all voters. This will be held across all 10,000 booths till the date of the elections.

Moreover, candidates who have been fielded by the BJP have been directed to work in close coordination with each booth president and person in charge of a page of the voters' list, who will serve as the first point of contact for voters in BJP's structure of election management.

Uttarakhand Elections 2022

In the 2017 polls, the Harish Rawat-led Congress lost to the BJP after the saffron party won 57 seats in the 70-member House as opposed to the grand old party managing to win only 11 seats. Following the victory, Trivendra Singh Rawat was named the Chief Minister- a post which he held until 9 March 2021. He was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat, whose tenure at the top post was short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami. The elections in Uttarakhand will take place in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)