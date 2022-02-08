As Punjab gears up for Assembly elections, Republic TV's Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor spoke to Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. In the exclusive interview, Kejriwal alleged that the parties previously in power in Punjab like the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Shiromani Akali Dal have left no stone unturned to loot the people. In this alleged circumstance, the AAP supremo said that the people of the state were looking for a change.

"I have explored every nook and corner of Punjab, and wherever I have been, the people of the state have asked me similar questions like- You established good schools in Delhi, establish good schools in Punjab too; You established good hospitals in Delhi, establish good hospitals in Punjab too; You got electricity to Delhi, get electricity in Punjab too," Arvind Kejriwal said, attacking the other parties in the election fray, which he claimed were busy in mud-slinging.

'Bhagwant Mann a very strong and honest choice for Punjab'

During the exclusive interview, Kejriwal said that the CM face of AAP for Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, was strong and honest. Explaining his point, Kejriwal said, "He was an artist earlier. In 2012, Mann left artistry and joined politics. Since then, he contested many elections and lost and that led to the depreciation of the income, he earned all these years with his hard work in the field of artistry." The AAP supremo added, "However, if you see other candidates, they keep losing, but their total income, their assets keep on increasing."

The Delhi Chief Minister even claimed that Mann has been 'clean-certificated' by the Opposition parties. "The day I announced his name, Channi put forth a team of 50. Similarly, Badal put forth a team of 50 to investigate and dig out any previous case, row against Mann. But the team could only gather 2-3 videos in which drunk Mann can be seen grooving, merry-making," Kejriwal said.

'If I am using people's money to give them things for free, what's the problem?'

Arvind Kejriwal also took up the topic for which he is criticized again and again- providing freebies. "If I fixed a government school, gave free education to poor children, what is wrong with that? BJP questions why I am teaching them for free. I have worked on improving schools, hospitals, and making everything free, is there any bigger service to the nation than that?" Kejriwal asked.

"How much free electricity do all politicians get? 400 units, on people's money. So I am giving free electricity to the public with their own money. Is this a freebie? This is called social security in America. Since I give everything free, there is nothing left for them to loot now," he stated.

Punjab is going for elections in a single phase with voting scheduled for February 20. The counting of votes and the declaration of results are scheduled for March 10.