Arvind Kejriwal Promises Rs 1 Cr To Kin Of Defence & Police Personnel Who Die In Action

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Monday promising Rs 1 crore ex gratia to families of defense personnel and police killed in an operation. At the 'Nav Parivartan Yatra' in Dehradun, the AAP chief also promised a government job to all ex-servicemen of the defence post their retirement if the party comes to power. The CM is on a one-day visit to Uttarakhand. This is his sixth election tour in the Himalayan state.

Sharing how every family in Uttarakhand had someone related to service personnel, Kejriwal said, "If AAP government is formed in Uttarakhand, then if any police personnel, soldier, defence force or paramilitary force personnel is killed in any operation, then an ex gratia amount of Rs 1 crore will be given to their family." He added, "All ex-servicemen after retirement will be given a job in the Uttarakhand."

Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity

During his previous election campaign in Uttarakhand, Kejriwal had promised to provide a free electricity supply and waive off all pending domestic power bills if AAP comes to power in the state. In the rally today, the CM once again vowed to give 300 units of electricity free to the citizens if AAP wins the elections.

Attacking Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, he claimed that the CM gets 5,000 units of free electricity every month while the state ministers get 4,000 units of free electricity each month. "If I give 300 units of free electricity to Uttarakhand people, then they get irritated," Kejriwal remarked.

He has also put forward 3 big promises as a part of his manifesto for the elections namely 300 units of free electricity to every family as provided in Delhi; 10 lakh jobs to people in need along with Rs 5,000 unemployment allowance; and a free pilgrimage scheme under which Hindus will be taken to Ayodhya, Muslims will be taken to Ajmer Sharif and Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib.

Uttarakhand polls are scheduled to take place this year along with elections in 4 other states. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House and replaced the Harish Rawat-led Congress government.

(With agency inputs)