With a few weeks left for the high octane assembly elections, Union Minister Amit Shah has stepped up the attack against opposition parties while campaigning for the BJP. While campaigning in Uttarakhand on Friday, the Union Home Minister lambasted the opposition for depriving people of 'Devbhoomi' of development and reminded them of the incidents of violence incurred on people who had fought for the separation of the state from Uttar Pradesh.



Citing the 1994’s Rampur Tiraha firing incident, Amit Shah stated that the people of the state have not forgotten those in power who have opened fire on the youth who were fighting for the separation of Uttarakhand.

In the said case, Uttar Pradesh police opened fire on unarmed activists demanding separation of Uttarakhand at Rampur Tiraha crossing in Muzaffarnagar district in October 1994. 6 people died in the incident and some women were raped, assaulted in the ensuing riots. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was the Chief Minister of UP at that time.

'People have not forgotten Rampur Tiraha Firing': Amit Shah

Amit Shah was virtually addressing the people of six assembly constituency workers in Rudraprayag on Friday when he asserted that the people of the ‘Devbhoomi’ have believed in the BJP during the last elections and gave them the opportunity to bring development to them that hasn’t happened in over 70 years.

"When I came to Uttarakhand 5 years ago, I told the people of Devbhoomi that if we are given a government of full majority by the people of Veerbhoomi, then we have a promise that we will do the work which has not been done in 70 years in five years," Shah said. Extending his attack, he stated further that people have suffered for several years under Congress. “Congress never supported the establishment of the Uttarakhand state. When Atal Ji's government came, he created Uttarakhand and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing the work of handling the state. We fulfilled all the promises we made five years ago," he added.

Uttarakhand was carved out of northern Uttar Pradesh in November 2000 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government was ruling at the centre and Rajanth Singh was the Chief Minister of UP.

'Development of state that houses Chardham is Modi regime's priority'

Shah went on to add that development of Uttarakhand is the Modi government’s priority as the state is the home to revered Hindu pilgrimage sites- ‘Chardham.’" There will not be any part of the country from where people will not come to Chardham. There will be no such end in the country, in whose security the soldiers of Uttarakhand are not deployed," he added.



Addressing women in the state, he added that the BJP government had paved for the development of over 700 fast track courts to ensure justice to women. "For Muslim women whose husbands would leave them after marriage by saying 'Talaq, Talaq, Talaq' PM Modi got the Triple Talaq law abolished. Over 700 fast track courts have been formed for immediate justice to women," said Shah.

With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI