BJP Breaks 21-yr Jinx By Winning Re-election In Uttarakhand: 5 Takeaways From Poll Results

Creating history in the hilly state, BJP won a consecutive 2nd term in Uttarakhand on Thursday. However, as per the norm, the sitting CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost his seat Khatima and ex-Congress CM Harish Rawat lost in Lalkuan. BJP has won 47 seats while Congress won only 19 seats and AAP failed to win a single seat.

5 key takeaways

BJP wins 2nd term, breaks 21-year jinx

Since its inception, Uttarakhand has never voted for the same govt twice. Winning a comfortable majority, BJP has created history by winning 48 seats. From 2000, both BJP and Congress have often changed their CMs, resulting in their electoral loss in the next election. As per reports, Nityanand Swami, who was the state's first CM was replaced with Bhagat Singh Koshyari in 2002. On coming to power, Congress chose Narayan Dutt Tiwari - who completed his full term. In 2007, 2009 and 2011, BJP had two CMs Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal. Similarly, after the 2013 Kedarnath flash-floods, Congress replaced CM Vijay Bahuguna with Harish Rawat leading to its loss in 2017. However, inspite of changing 2 CMs - Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat, BJP won a 2nd term

BJP survives CM change

45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM from Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021, ten days before the completion of his govt's 4 years, amid resentment among cabinet members. Inspite of changing two CMS and facing a formidable Opposition face - Congress' Harish Rawat, BJP was awarded a comfortable majority. BJP has amassed 44.3% of the votes and 47 seats.

Incumbent CM loses

Inspite of BJP winning a majority, incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from his seat - Khatima to Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by 7000+ votes. Similarly, Congress' CM hopeful - Harish Rawat lost to BJP's Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht in Lalkuwa by 17000+ votes. In 2017, then-CM Rawat had lost from the two seats (Haridwar Rural and Kichha) from which he contested and then lost in 2019 for the Nainital Lok Sabha seat by 3 lakh votes. BJP has said it will 'democratically choose its next CM'.

Congress fails to capitulate anti-incumbency

Reduced to mere 19 seats in the 70-seat assembly, Congress failed to capture BJP's anti-incumbency woes. Moreover, its CM face Harish Rawat lost to BJP's Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht in Lalkuwa by 17000+ votes. Rawat was made to fight from Lalkuwa instead of Ramnagar, where was originally stated to fight from after Ranjit Rawat staked claim to the Ramnagar seat - threatening to quit otherwise. Rawat has blamed the seat switch as the reason for his loss. Congress has increased its vote share to 37.9% but won only 19 seats.

AAP fails to make an impact

Projecting its Delhi-model in Uttarakhand, AAP ran a strong campaign offering 300 units free electricity, waiving off old electricity bills, free electricity for farmers, free healthcare, women allowance, free trips to shrines and to enhance Dehradun as the 'spiritual capital' of India. AAP also fielded Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face - banking on his popularity. The former principal of Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Kothiyal has been hailed for his rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. However, inspite of Kejriwal's incessant campaign, AAP failed to win a single seat.