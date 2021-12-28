'BJP To Face Many Setbacks Soon': Harish Rawat Makes Big Claim Ahead Of Uttarakhand Polls

Even as Congress battles infighting ahead of the Uttarakhand polls, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat claimed in Haldwani that BJP will face big setbacks soon. Maintaining that the magic of BJP is over, he asserted that there is a big turmoil within BJP's Uttarakhand unit. Addressing a press briefing earlier on Monday, Rawat hinted that Congress-turned-BJP leaders such as Harak Singh Rawat are feeling uneasy within the saffron party owing to the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government's purported inability to pursue a development agenda.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat opined, "People in the constituencies of BJP leaders which also includes Congress leaders are saying that the development works that you were talking about were done by Congress. What did you do during the BJP rule? This question is coming to Harak Singh Rawat, Satpal Maharaj and other people's minds. This uneasiness will keep causing problems to BJP even later."

Rift in Uttarakhand BJP

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until 9 March, when he resigned because of a "collection decision" taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

The dissent in the BJP state unit resurfaced after leaders such as Harak Rawat, Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat and Bishan Singh Chuphal were snubbed for the CM's post. Sources had hinted earlier that Congress-turned-BJP MLAs such as Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion', Shaila Rani Rawat, Shailendra Mohan Singhal and Pradeep Batra are also seeking to join Congress. On October 11, disgruntled BJP Minister Yashpal Arya joined the Sonia Gandhi-led party with his MLA son Sanjeev Arya.

On December 24, Harak Rawat reportedly announced his resignation during a Cabinet meeting over the BJP government allegedly dragging its feet on setting up a medical college in his constituency Kotdwar. Moreover, speculation was rife that he would join Congress along with another BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau. However, CM Dhami quashed the possibility of Rawat quitting the party by sharing a picture of a dinner meeting with him.