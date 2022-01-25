BJP Will Bag 20-22 Seats In Uttarakhand; Can Get 10 MLAs Into Congress: Harak Singh Rawat

In a big claim on Monday, Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat asserted that the saffron party will be restricted to a paltry 20-22 seats in the Uttarakhand election. Switching allegiance from the Sonia Gandhi-led party to BJP in 2017, he won from the Kotdwar Assembly constituency and became a minister in the state government.

On January 16, he was expelled not only from the state Cabinet but also from BJP for a period of 6 years and he joined Congress 5 days later. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Rawat contended that he had the ability to convince 10 more BJP MLAs to join Congress.

Harak Singh Rawat remarked, "(Pushkar Singh) Dhami had convinced me. I had promised to Dhami that (I will remain in the party) irrespective of whether the government remains or goes. Whenever I would talk to Dhami, I would tell him that our government will not be formed. We will not get more than 20-22 MLAs. Even though I said from the stage that BJP is forming the government, I told Pralhad Joshi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda in private that we are not forming the government."

"It is not the case that I can't get MLAs. I can get them even today. I can bring not 5 but 10 MLAs (from BJP). But they are neither winning in Congress nor BJP. So should I bring them so that we don't form the government? There are many people who wanted to come. But the party also told me that the bag and baggage which they come with can become a burden," the BJP-turned-Congress leader added.

Uttarakhand election

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until 9th March, when he resigned because of a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass.

His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 82,38,187 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 11,647.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, all roadshows have been prohibited while physical rallies have been allowed in a restricted manner until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour. Apart from Congress, AAP has emerged as a key opposition party in the state.