Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat on Sunday dismissed speculations about his meeting with Congress High Command in Delhi, adding that he has no knowledge about his removal from the state cabinet. Rumours are abuzz that Rawat is set to jump ship along with his daughter-in-law Anukreethy Gosai as early as Monday.

The BJP MLA had switched allegiance from the Sonia Gandhi-led in 2017 and won from the Kotdwar Assembly constituency to become a Minister in the state government. However, things have not been all that well between Rawat and the BJP for the past few months.

He also missed the BJP's core-committee meet on Sunday, raising speculation that he may be considering switching to Congress. Later in the day, sources told Republic that Rawat has been removed from the State cabinet and the BJP has expelled him for six years. He held the Forest and Environment portfolio in the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government.

Reacting to the same, Rawat said, "I was not aware of my dismissal from the cabinet. I haven't met any of the Congress leaders in Delhi. I just missed the core committee meeting yesterday." "When I made my point, there was no response from the BJP side," he told Republic.

The BJP is yet to officially confirm his removal. Rawat's jumping ship to Congress would be a major jolt for the saffron party ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections. Having served as an MLA in both Uttar Pradesh as well as Uttarakhand, he has been a part of BSP and Congress in the past.

Harak Singh Rawat's prospects of returning to Congress

According to sources, Harak Singh Rawat is in touch with the Congress and talks are on about his re-induction with two other BJP MLAs. The only hurdle for Harak Singh Rawat's entry to the party is former CM Harish Rawat, who has reservations from him. If Harish Rawat is convinced, the Congress could be successful in getting Harak Singh Rawat on its side by Monday.

Interestingly, Harak Singh had led a rebellion against the then Harish Rawat-led government in 2016 when nine MLAs including Harak Singh left the Congress and crossed over to the BJP. He was seeking a ticket from the Lansdowne assembly seat for his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain.

In the last Assembly election, BJP secured the win on 57 seats out of 70 Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand. The election for the 70-member assembly will be held in one phase on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

(With inputs from agency)