Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost to Indian National Congress’ Bhuvan Kapri from Khatima, is likely to remain at the top position, according to sources. The Congress leader defeated the incumbent CM by a margin of 6,951 votes. Dhami managed to get 40,675 votes, whereas Kapri got 47,626 votes.

Following the party's victory, Dhami thanked the people for giving a mandate to 'double engine government'. He said, "I thank the people of Uttarakhand, people have trusted the double engine government running under the leadership of Modi Ji."

Sitting next to Dhami, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Victory in Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh makes it clear that people will make Narendra Modi PM again in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

He added, "Today, the people of Uttarakhand have made it clear and BJP government has been formed in the state with their support is proof that the people have given preference to the BJP. People have formed BJP government with blessings"

Dhami was almost the BJP's chief ministerial candidate as the party was seeking a full five-year term for the "young and dynamic" leader to deliver on the party's grand vision for Uttarakhand's development. It would be interesting to see what the BJP leadership decides now.

Ruling BJP set to secure 2nd consecutive poll win in Uttarakhand; All CM candidates face defeat

Apart from Dhami, CM faces of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost from their respective seats. Harish Rawat lost from the Lalkuan seat to BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht by a margin of 17,359 votes.

Colonel Ajay Kothiyal, the Chief Minister candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party in Uttarakhand, has lost from the Gangotri seat by emerging third. BJP's Suresh Chauhan won from the seat by defeating his closest Congress candidate by a margin of 7,637 votes.

BJP is leading on 47 seats, while Congress is leading on 19 seats. Bahujan Samaj Party is leading on two seats, as per Election Commission data.