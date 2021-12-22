Captain Amarinder Singh Takes Dig At Congress' Harish Rawat, Says 'You Reap What You Sow'

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh waded into the Uttarakhand Congress crisis on Wednesday, sending best wishes to his former party member Harish Rawat. Taking to Twitter, Captain took a dig at Rawat with the famous proverb 'you reap what you sow', wishing him "all the best" for his future endeavours.

Adding to the political twist, sources have told Republic that Harish Rawat may be looking at floating his own party. The new outfit may be launched by January 2022, in the nick of time for the Uttarakhand Elections. Ironically, when Captain Amarinder Singh announced his decision to launch the 'Punjab Lok Congress', Rawat, who serves as Congress' Punjab in-charge had been unsparing towards Singh.

"Nobody is stopping Amarinder Singh from standing with the farmers. Will Punjab ever forgive the BJP or the Akali Dal?" questioned Harish Rawat over the ex-Punjab CM's decision to join hands with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any) @harishrawatcmuk ji. https://t.co/6QfFkVt8ZO — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 22, 2021

'Congress leaders suppressing me': Harish Rawat

Hinting at a rebellion, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's functioning, months ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls due early next year. Taking to Twitter, the former Uttarakhand CM claimed that he is not getting the support of the party organisation at the grassroots level without which it will be difficult to fight the elections. Without taking anyone's name, he accused the Congress leadership's representatives in the state of suppressing him.

Harish Rawat remarked, "Isn't it strange that the organisational structure in most places is turning its back and playing a negative role instead of extending cooperation when we have to swim in the sea of elections? The power has left many crocodiles in the sea which we have to swim. The representatives of the people on whose instructions I have to swim have tied my hands and feet."

"It has often come to my mind that enough is enough. I have swum enough, now is the time for rest," he conceded. However, he added that he will face the challenges head-on instead of running away.

Meanwhile, Congress sources have claimed that Harish Rawat was passing such remarks on social media since he wanted to be the 'CM face' in the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022.