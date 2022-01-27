Congress Expels Ex-Uttarakhand Chief Kishore Upadhyay For 'anti-party Activities'

A day ahead of his entry into BJP, Kishore Upadhyay was expelled from the primary membership of Congress for a period of 6 years for indulging in "anti-party activities". After winning the Assembly election from Tehri in 2002, he served as the Minister for Industrial Development in the ND Tiwari-led government until 2004. While he was re-elected in 2007, he lost the 2012 and 2017 Assembly polls from Tehri and Sahaspur respectively. He also functioned as the Uttarakhand Congress president from 2014 to 2017.

Speculation about his political future gained traction after he met senior BJP leaders including the saffron party's Uttarakhand election-in-charge Pralhad Joshi on January 3. As per sources, this meeting took place at the residence of the state BJP's organizational general secretary Ajeya Kumar. While he had denied rumours of his switching allegiance to the JP Nadda-led party back then, Congress removed him from all positions on January 12.

In a letter addressed to Upadhyay, AICC Uttarakhand in-charge Devender Yadav stated, "Sadly, you have been hobnobbing with BJP and other political parties with a view to undermine this fight and weaken the cause of the people. Despite multiple warnings given to you personally, your conduct of indulging in anti-party activity continues unabated". As per sources, BJP is likely to field Kishore Upadhyay from the Tehri constituency.

Uttarakhand elections

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until 9th March, when he resigned because of a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 82,38,187 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 11,647. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all roadshows have been banned while physical rallies have been permitted with limited attendees until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour. Apart from Congress, AAP has emerged as a key opposition party in the state.