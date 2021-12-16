In preparation for Rahul Gandhi's 'Vijay Samman Rally' at Dehradun, Congress on Thursday, put up massive cutouts of recently deceased Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat alongside Congress leaders Indira Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The posters have attracted massive flak, as counter posters highlighting the CDS' critique of Rahul Gandhi too went up. Uttarakhand goes to polls in February 2022 along with Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi rally uses Gen Rawat's photo

Visuals from the Congress rally at Dehradun show a massive cutout of Gen Rawat placed between the two Gandhis - Indira and Rahul, in a bid to highlight Gen. Rawat's connection to his home state. Irked at Congress' political stunt, Uttarakhand Yuva Manch put up multiple posters across Dehradun - one proclaiming 'Will those who termed Army rapists, honour them?'. Another one asked 'Will those who termed Gen. Rawat 'Sadak ka Gunda' honour him?.

Similarly, BJP CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "They (Congress) have never respected forces. They have always doubted and questioned forces. Now, as elections are nearing they are using them for votes".

Cong Vs BJP over Gen Rawat

Recently, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya had slammed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's exuberant rally in Goa while Ge. Rawat's cremation was taking place in Delhi. Commenting on Vadra's dance with local folk dancers, Malviya likened it to Rahul Gandhi's alleged partying during 26/11 attacks. Countering it, Congress pointed out that Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was playing cricket while Gen. Rawat's mortal remains were being flown to Delhi, asking how the minister was 'allowed to be so shameless'.

IAF chopper crashes killing 13 including Gen Rawat

On December 9, India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel were killed after an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 14 crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. 63-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. One person survived the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh SC - who later succumbed to his injuries.

Those deceased include - CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja. Sources revealed that Rawat's helicopter had announced its descent in 7-8 minutes in its last communication and did not make a distress call to the airbase, before it crashed. A tri-service team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh is investigating the crash.