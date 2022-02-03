Congress Releases Manifesto For Uttarakhand; Promises 40% Quota For Women In Police Jobs

At a ceremony in Dehradun on Wednesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released her party's manifesto for the upcoming Uttarakhand election. The manifesto- Uttarakhand Swabhiman Pratigya Patra’ included a range of promises including a 40% quota for women in jobs, free power up to a certain limit for households, cheaper gas cylinders and 4 lakh jobs for youths. Lambasting the performance of both the state government as well as the Centre, Vadra urged people to cast their vote which she dubbed their “most powerful weapon” to bring about change.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “The present government did nothing in five years. We still see only the work done by our government which preceded it. They did nothing because they did not have the intention."

Here are some of Congress' promises:

Free electricity up to 200 units per household in the first year of the formation of the government

Women aged between 18 and 40 will be given training in using Android applications so that they can work from home

The price of an LPG cylinder will not be more than Rs.500

A woman sub-inspector and constable will be stationed in every police station to ensure that women feel safe going to a police station

The honorarium of ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers will be increased one and a half times

Creation of 4 lakh jobs for youths

Lokayukta will be established in Uttarakhand

The first sports university shall be established in Uttarakhand

Women can travel in government buses for free

Postgraduate students will be given student credit cards worth Rs.5 lakh

5 lakh poor households shall get Rs.40,000 each

40% reservation for women in police jobs

Congress' key candidates

In the first list of 53 candidates declared on January 22, Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh was fielded from Chakrata where he has won 5 times in the past. On the other hand, Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal has been again pitted against Minister Dhan Singh Rawat in the Srinagar constituency. From Khatima, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri will take on CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for the second consecutive time. Ex-BJP MLAs Yashpal Arya and his son Sanjeev who joined Congress on October 11, 2021, have been given a ticket from Bajpur and Nainital respectively.

However, the Sonia Gandhi-led party snubbed former BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat by not naming him as the candidate from his constituency Kotdwar. His daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain though found a place in the party's second list of candidates and will fight the polls from Landsdowne. In another development, late Congress veteran Indira Hridayesh's son Sumit shall make his poll debut in Haldwani.

While Harish Rawat was earlier nominated from Ramnagar, Congress changed his seat to Lalkuwa in the third list of candidates announced on January 26. This came after Congress leader Ranjit Rawat staked claim for the Ramnagar seat and was vocal against the party's decision to pick the former CM instead of him. However, he was given a ticket from the Salt constituency. Meanwhile, Harish Rawat's daughter and All India Mahila Congress general secretary Anupama Rawat shall fight the polls from the Haridwar Rural constituency.