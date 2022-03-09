Congress To Fly Out Its Uttarakhand & Goa MLAs Tonight Ahead Of Election Results

Gearing up for election results, Congress has decided to fly out its Uttarakhand MLAs on Wednesday to a Chhatisgarh resort to prevent horse-trading. Sources stated that CM Bhupesh Baghel will oversee this task and keep an eye on MLAs in Raipur. His local rival - TS Singh Deo has been stationed in Imphal to keep the Congress flock in Manipur in check.

Congress flies out MLAs in Uttarakhand & Goa

In Goa, Congress has formulated a 'complex & comprehensive' strategy claimed Sunil Kauthankar, Goa Congress Gen Secy. Asserting that Congress will form the govt in Goa, Kauthankar claimed all its candidates were 'voluntarily' check into a hotel to 'stay together'. Congress has appointed troubleshooter DK Shivakumar to keep an eye on its MLAs in Goa - who may be moved out of the state tonight. Congress has done such 'resort politics' previously in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Sachin Pilot's rebellion in Rajasthan to prevent poaching by BJP.

Strategy we've adopted is complex & comprehensive. We're very confident that all our candidates are sticking together. Got strong response from other political parties who have fought against BJP. Confident of forming govt tomorrow itself: Sunil Kauthankar, Goa Congress Gen Secy pic.twitter.com/xEmfxVio8n — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022

Exit polls for Uttarakhand & Goa

In Uttarakhand, P-Marq exit polls projected that BJP will win 35-39 seats defeating Congress which is projected to win 23-34 seats in the 70-seat Assembly. AAP, making its debut in the hilly state, is projected to win 0-3 seats. Others (BSP, UKD, Independent etc) are projected to win 0-3 seats.

Similarly, in Goa, both the ruling BJP and Congress-GFP alliance are projected to win 13-17 seats. Interestingly, in the 2017 Assembly election, Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 17 seats whereas BJP had won 13 seats. On the other hand, AAP is likely to open its account in the state for the first time ever with the possibility of bagging 2-6 seats. TMC-MGP too can garner 2-4 seats. Others which might include Independents or candidates put by parties such as NCP and Shiv Sena might get up to 4 seats.

5 state elections

Elections were conducted in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faced a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, in Uttarakhand it faced a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat. In Goa, Pramod Sawant faced a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faced a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is heavily embroiled in infighting, facing a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders.