Congress To Have Late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Regional Freedom Fighters' Pics In Poll Offices

Ahead of the Uttarakhand elections, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat informed that the Congress will have photos of first CDS General Bipin Rawat, General Bipin Chandra Joshi, and other regional freedom fighters in their poll office. He further urged the party workers and office in-charges to engage in the election campaign to complete this work promptly.

The Congress leader stated that the CDS General Bipin Rawat and General Bipin Chandra Joshi were the pride of Uttarakhand and therefore their photos would be displayed on the walls of the Congress office.

Congress releases list of 11 candidates

Earlier on January 24, the Congress party released a list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Uttarakhand elections. According to the list, Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat will contest from the Ramnagar seat, while state minister Harak Singh Rawat's daughter-in-law, Anukriti Gusain Rawat, who recently switched over from BJP, has bagged Lansdowne ticket.

With the announcement of this list, Congres has released the list of 64 candidates of the total 70 Assembly constituencies in the state. While on January 22, the party released its first list of 53 candidates including the names of the party’s state unit president Ganesh Godiyal and leader of Opposition in the assembly Pritam Singh.

BJP in Uttarakhand

As per ANI reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to convene as many as 10 meetings at every booth in Uttarakhand ahead of polls. The meetings will be held with an aim to focus on the party's preparation, progress, and coordination with all voters of each booth till the date of the elections. As per reports, a total of 10,000 booths are there across Uttarakhand.

Candidates who have been fielded by the BJP for Uttarakhand polls have been directed to work in close coordination with each booth president and person-in-charge of a page of voters' list (also known as ‘panna pramukh’). The in-charge is the first point of contact for voters in the saffron party's structure of election management.

Uttarkhand Elections 2022

Uttarakhand is scheduled to go for election on February 14 in a single phase. The Uttarakhand Election 2022 results will be declared on March 10, the Election Commission of India informed. In the last 2017 Assembly election, BJP had secured a win on 57 seats out of 70 Assembly constituencies in the state.