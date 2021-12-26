In a sobering development, Uttarakhand ex-CM Harish Rawat on Sunday, clarified that Congress will not fight Uttarakhand polls under his leadership (Netritv), rather his guidance (Aguvai). Claiming that his words reflected arrogance, he sought forgiveness for his choice of words. Rawat met with Congress's top brass including Rahul Gandhi after he 'expressed his pain' in Uttarakhand Congress.

Harish Rawat sobers down

After meeting Gandhi on Friday, Rawat addressed the media today saying that he expressed his thoughts indirectly via his tweets. Rawat added that his 'clear indications' were to imply that party leaders are working in different directions, but together. The 73-year-old said that the representatives of Congress will support him, and they will together lead the party to victory in the polls scheduled for 2022.

"I have been telling this to Rahulji since the beginning that we should play our politics the way they have played - the way Delhi was snatched from us by RSS, we should play the same. It is not about me but party leadership. Whatever good happens, the credit will be of party leadership," said Rawat.

Harish Rawat laments 'suppression' in Congress

Hinting at a rebellion, Harish Rawat on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's functioning months ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls due early next year. Taking to Twitter, the former Uttarakhand CM claimed that he is not getting the support of the party organization at the grassroots level without which it will be difficult to fight the elections. Without taking anyone's name, he accused the Congress leadership's representatives in the state of suppressing him. Sources have reported that Rawat, who recently mediated the Punjab Congress infighting, wanted to be the 'CM face' in the upcoming Uttarakhand polls.