Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
In a sobering development, Uttarakhand ex-CM Harish Rawat on Sunday, clarified that Congress will not fight Uttarakhand polls under his leadership (Netritv), rather his guidance (Aguvai). Claiming that his words reflected arrogance, he sought forgiveness for his choice of words. Rawat met with Congress's top brass including Rahul Gandhi after he 'expressed his pain' in Uttarakhand Congress.
कल #pressconference में थोड़ी गलती हो गई, मेरा नेतृत्व शब्द से अहंकार झलकता है। चुनाव मेरे नेतृत्व में नहीं बल्कि मेरी अगुवाई में लड़ा जाएगा। मैं अपने उस घमंडपूर्ण उद्बोधन के लिए क्षमा चाहता हूं, मेरे मुंह से वह शब्द शोभा जनक नहीं है।#uttarakhand@INCIndia @INCUttarakhand pic.twitter.com/XRPwiXdpU4— Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) December 26, 2021
After meeting Gandhi on Friday, Rawat addressed the media today saying that he expressed his thoughts indirectly via his tweets. Rawat added that his 'clear indications' were to imply that party leaders are working in different directions, but together. The 73-year-old said that the representatives of Congress will support him, and they will together lead the party to victory in the polls scheduled for 2022.
"I have been telling this to Rahulji since the beginning that we should play our politics the way they have played - the way Delhi was snatched from us by RSS, we should play the same. It is not about me but party leadership. Whatever good happens, the credit will be of party leadership," said Rawat.
Hinting at a rebellion, Harish Rawat on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's functioning months ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls due early next year. Taking to Twitter, the former Uttarakhand CM claimed that he is not getting the support of the party organization at the grassroots level without which it will be difficult to fight the elections. Without taking anyone's name, he accused the Congress leadership's representatives in the state of suppressing him. Sources have reported that Rawat, who recently mediated the Punjab Congress infighting, wanted to be the 'CM face' in the upcoming Uttarakhand polls.
He tweeted, "Isn't it strange that the organizational structure in most places is turning its back and playing a negative role instead of extending cooperation when we have to swim in the sea of elections? The power has left many crocodiles in the sea which we have to swim. The representatives of the people on whose instructions I have to swim have tied my hands and feet." However, he added that he will face the challenges head-on instead of running away.