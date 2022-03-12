Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, on Friday, congratulated the BJP following its victory in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Speaking to Republic Media Network, the former Chief Minister stated that he respects the people's mandate in the state and urged the BJP to fulfil its poll promises. The BJP bagged a comfortable majority as it won 47 seats in the 70-member state Assembly though the exit polls had indicated a tough battle between the BJP and the Congress.

"We congratulate the BJP for its victory in Uttarakhand. It is a people's mandate and we respect that, but the BJP should now fulfill all promises it made to the people. It should not disappoint the people as they have trusted the BJP and voted it to power," said Harish Rawat.

Speaking about inflation and unemployment, Rawat stated that these were not issues for people in the state. In addition, he also remarked that Congress fought for small businessmen in the state. However, according to Rawat, even that was not an issue as the people did not vote for Congress.

"I was worried when the raised the prices for gas cylinders, but however, the people have voted for the BJP in huge numbers. When they raised the prices, I could not sleep properly. But after losing yesterday, I could sleep properly. But this shows that none of these were issues in the state. Its not the defeat of Congress, but the defeat of issues," added Rawat.

In his concluding remarks, the former CM remarked that regardless of its loss, the Congress party will continue to raise several issues in Uttarakhand. Moreover, he also thanked the people of Khatima for their choice. It should be noted that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who tendered his resignation on Friday lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima. Meanwhile, Harish Rawat has maintained that Congress will continue being a good opposition in Uttarakhand.

BJP wins in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections were held in a single phase on February 14. Congress was seeking to defeat the BJP after the latter changed two CMs within a span of 4 months in 2021. The exit polls have predicted a tight race between BJP and Congress. However, the former won a comfortable majority of 47 seats with a vote share of 44.33%. Though the vote share of the Sonia Gandhi-led party jumped from 33.5% in 2017 to 37.91%, its seat tally improved slightly from 11 to 19 seats. On the other hand, BSP bagged two seats while the AAP failed to open its account with its CM face Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal losing to BJP's Suresh Singh Chauhan. While ex-CM Harish Rawat faced a humiliating loss in Lalkuwa, his daughter Anupama Rawat emerged victorious in Haridwar Rural.

