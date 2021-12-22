As senior Congress leader Harish Rawat expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's functioning months ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls due early next year, former Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat reacted to the development, calling the grand-old party a 'sinking ship.'

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Ex-CM Tirath Singh Rawat said, "Congress leadership should now think of all this. Congress is a sinking ship. They can't manage their own party. BJP will form the next govt in Uttarakhand as Congress cannot give the leadership in the state. In coming days, the voters will sideline them. Their top brass should think of this internal conflict."

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the former Uttarakhand CM claimed that he is not getting the support of the party organisation at the grassroots level without which it will be difficult to fight the election. Congress leader Harish Rawat remarked, "Isn't it strange that the organizational structure in most places is turning its back and playing a negative role instead of extending cooperation when we have to swim in the sea of elections? The power has left many crocodiles in the sea which we have to swim. The representatives of the people on whose instructions I have to swim have tied my hands and feet. It has often come to my mind that enough is enough, Harish Rawat. I have swum enough, now is the time for rest."

Uttarakhand polls

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, when he resigned because of a "collection decision" taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

AAP has tried to make inroads in the state in the last few months with a mass outreach campaign titled 'Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal', increasing online presence besides regular visits by high-profile leaders such as Manish Sisodia. However, non-BJP and non-Congress parties have failed to make any gains in Uttarakhand so far which is evident from the failure of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, SP and BSP. While AAP has declared Colonel (Retd.) Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face, Congress is yet to confirm whether the Uttarakhand polls will be fought under Harish Rawat's leadership.

Image: Republic World, ANI