Ex-Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat Pulls Out Of Election Race; Pens Letter To JP Nadda

Ahead of Uttarakhand assembly elections, former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday wrote to BJP national president JP Nadda stating that he would not be contesting the polls and will focus on organizational work of the party to form government in the state.

In his letter to JP Nadda, the former Uttarakhand CM said, "Please accept my request to not contest in Uttarakhand polls so that I focus on supporting the party in upcoming polls. Government will be formed under the leadership of Dhami, and I will spend all my time focusing on it."

Meanwhile, on Monday, after the Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll numbers were out for Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said exclusively to Republic Media Network that he believes that the opinion poll numbers will change as the election comes near and BJP will win by a big margin. He was also sure that people will support the BJP government as they did in 2017 (Uttarakhand assembly polls), 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls. According to Republic P-MARQ Poll, the BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 36-42 seats in the 70 members legislative assembly.

"I believe that the Opinion poll numbers will change as the election comes near...On the day of voting, there will be a massive change. People believe that Uttarakhand can go forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2017, 2019 or 2014, the people had supported BJP and they will again support us in 2022," Dhami said.

Uttarakhand polls 2022

The elections in the state will take place in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 polls, Harish Rawat-led Congress lost to the BJP. The saffron party won 57 seats in the 70-member House while the grand old party managed only 11 seats and other parties got the remaining two seats. Following the victory, Trivendra Singh Rawat was named the Chief Minister- a post which he held until March 9, 2021. He was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat, whose tenure at the top post was short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami.