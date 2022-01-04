Ex-Uttarakhand Congress Chief Kishore Upadhyaya Meets BJP Stalwarts Ahead Of Elections

Former Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay met Union Minister and BJP's state election in-charge, Pralhad Joshi, on Monday, triggering speculations of a possible jump ship ahead of state assembly elections.

Last night, Upadhyay was seen meeting BJP leaders at the residence of state general secretary Ajay Kumar near the racecourse in Dehradun. When Republic questioned the Congress leader about the surprise visit, he refused to spill the beans. However, the BJP state office bearer has confirmed the meeting with Upadhyay. The Uttarakhand Assembly polls are due in a few months' time.

Recently, Pralhad Joshi had expressed confidence that the saffron party will form a government in the state with a higher number of seats than the previous elections. The Union Minister added that BJP will break the record of not repeating the government in the state.

Pralhad Joshi confident of BJP's win in Uttarakhand Polls

The remarks came after a meeting of the election management committee held at the BJP district office in Haridwar last week. Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik was also present in the meeting. The tenure of the incumbent BJP government in Uttarakhand will end in the first half of 2022, before that the state is going to go for polls to elect representatives to its 70 seats.

BJP's preparations are going well for upcoming Uttarakhand polls, avered Joshi.

"Our preparations are going very well. The party is working relentlessly to manage poll preparations systematically. Two mega rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were already held. We will hold three-four more rallies. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's popularity is also increasing," said the BJP leader while interacting with the media persons.

In 2017, the BJP had defeated the Harish Rawat-led Congress government in the Uttarakhand Assembly election. The BJP had won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, when he resigned due to a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami.