Ex-Uttarakhand Election Commissioner Suvardhan Shah Resigns From AAP Ahead Of Polls

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, former Uttarakhand State Election Commissioner Suvardhan Shah has resigned from Aam Aadmi Party's prime membership on Friday. As reported by ANI, the retired state election commissioner's resignation came just after a year of joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Previously in December 2020, Suvardhan Shah joined Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of the Delhi Chief Minister and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and AAP's Uttarakhand in-charge Dinesh Mohaniya. He had earlier joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in November 2019 and later gave resignation to join AAP. However, with no clear reasons as of yet, the 1987 batch IAS officer has also now resigned from Kejriwal's party as well.

While the Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up to make its mark in Uttarakhand after registering a massive victory in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporations elections, Shah's resignation can come as a blow for the party. Meanwhile, after emerging as a winner in the Chandigarh civic polls, AAP's Uttarakhand in-charge Mohaniya had also expressed happiness on the victory of the party in the polls and further proclaimed that Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the elections based on the issues of the public in Uttarakhand as well and will soon rise to form a government in the hilly state.

Aam Aadmi Party engages in intense campaigns ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party has already launched its concerted campaigns in Uttrakhand ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has also announced a series of opportunities for the people of Uttarakhand including Rs 1,000 for all women above 18 years in the state followed by free electricity, employment for all, stipend for unemployed youths, among others if the party is voted to power.

Earlier this month, in his fifth visit, Kejriwal went to Kashipur in Kumaon and spoke to the people. Marking his fifth visit to the hilly state this year, Arvind Kejriwal had earlier visited the state from time and again to strengthen its foothold in the poll-bound state. While the party is looking forward to contesting all 70 seats in the state Assembly, the opposition BJP and Congress are already feeling the heat of the campaign especially after the victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Chandigarh civic body polls.

Image: PTI/Facebook@SubardhanShah