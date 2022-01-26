Former Uttarakhand Congress Chief Kishore Upadhyaya Likely To Join BJP On Jan 27: Sources

In another political twist in Uttarakhand, sources have revealed that former Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyaya is likely to join BJP tomorrow, January 27. Upadhyaya could contest the upcoming state elections from the Tehri constituency.

On January 3, Kishore Upadhyay had held a meeting with Union Minister and BJP's state election in-charge, Pralhad Joshi triggering speculations of a possible switch. He was seen meeting BJP leaders at the residence of state general secretary Ajay Kumar near the racecourse in Dehradun. When Republic Media Network questioned the Congress leader about the surprise visit, he refused to spill the beans. However, the BJP state office-bearer has confirmed the meeting with the ex-Uttarakhand Congress chief.

Uncertainty in Uttarakhand Congress

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, former Chief Minister and senior leader Harish Rawat had himself admitted that Congress' 'form was down' at a national level. Moreover, the leader had recently conceded that the party could face a tough battle in 16 constituencies in the upcoming Uttarakhand elections.

Notably, sources have also reported that Congress is considering reworking its list of candidates already announced for Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Harish Rawat is likely to contest from the Lal Kuan seat, and not Ramnagar, ANI reported. The 73-year-old had pitched to fight from Ramnagar, which happens to be his paternal place, saying that he learnt the 'ABCD of politics' from there.

Uttarakhand Elections 2022

In the 2017 polls, the Harish Rawat-led Congress lost to the BJP after the saffron party won 57 seats in the 70-member House as opposed to the grand old party managing to win only 11 seats. Following the victory, Trivendra Singh Rawat was named the Chief Minister- a post which he held until March 9, 2021. He was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat, whose tenure at the top post was short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami. The elections in Uttarakhand will take place in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

