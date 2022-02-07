Ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday unveiled his party's 10-point agenda. Making the announcement in the state, Kejriwal called the upcoming polls ‘historic’ and said that the state must choose change. Hailing his party’s functioning, Kejriwal said that the state of Uttarakhand could have an ‘honest’ government for the first time.

Speaking in Haridwar, ahead of revealing the party’s 10-point agenda for the upcoming polls, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that his party would stop corruption in the state. “This is a historic election wherein a major change is possible. For the first time, an honest govt can be formed in Uttarakhand. Corruption can be ended,” Kejriwal said. Addressing the press conference, alongside party's CM candidate Ajay Kothiyal, the Delhi CM listed out the party’s poll promises.

AAP unveils 10-point agenda for Uttarakhand polls

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal released a 10-point agenda for the Uttarakhand polls. The Party chief said that once elected to power the party will, “Eliminate corruption, give free electricity up to 300 units, offer employment to every household, give Rs.1000 for every adult woman, make government schools fabulous, provide good facilities in every village and form Mohalla clinics, construct roads till every village, give free pilgrimage for old people and make Uttarakhand the spiritual capital of Hindus.”

The Delhi CM also added that the AAP government would provide jobs for all retired Army personnel and the kin of martyred Army personnel will be given Rs 1 crore.

Appealing to the people of Uttarakhand, the AAP chief claimed that each vote for his party would ‘save Rs 10 lakhs’ as the government would end corruption and provide free services. “We will give electricity, education, healthcare, everything free so that every family will save 2 lakhs a year, that means 10 lakhs will be saved in 5 years!” Kejriwal said in the press conference.

Furthermore, the Delhi CM slammed the ruling BJP and opposition Congress and said that the two parties were working with each other. Kejriwal alleged that the former governments were corrupt and called for a change. “If we can fix school-hospital in 7 years, couldn't BJP-Congress fix them in 70 years? Both the parties say that we have their sting. If they have sting then why not take action, why not send them to jail? Both BJP and Congress have no agenda! They say, ‘They robbed 5 years, now it's our turn’,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal further stated his ‘Delhi model’ as an example and said that the AAP government will form a similar system in the state. The Delhi CM said that his government ended corruption in the state and increased employment in the past years. He said that the AAP government created more than 10 lakh jobs in the national capital. He further said that the AAP is a new party and thus the people should trust them with their word. He also added that his party will end problems faced by the state ranging from environmental issues to increased loans.

Republic - P MARQ Opinion Poll suggest BJP's retention

The most recent Opinion Poll was held by Republic-P-MARQ between January 23-25 for the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly. The Opinion Poll for the Uttarakhand election has projected the return of the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government. The saffron party is likely to retain power and win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

On the other hand, Congress is expected to see major gains, bagging 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP is expected to win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win somewhere between 1-3 seats. The elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will take place in a single phase on February 14.

Image: @AamAadmiParty_Twitter