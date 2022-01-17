Harak Singh Rawat, who has been expelled from the BJP for six years and dismissed from the Uttarakhand Cabinet, burst into tears on Monday as he denounced the party for the 'hasty' decision. Rawat claimed that the BJP leadership did not speak to him even once before the expulsion.

"They (BJP) didn't talk to me once before taking such a big decision. If I hadn't left Congress to join BJP, I would have resigned from BJP 4 years ago. I don't have much interest in being a minister, I just wanted to work," he said.

Rawat stated that he arrived in Delhi to speak to Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi but before reaching there, he learned about his dismissal from the cabinet.

"Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called me to meet in Delhi, due to traffic there was a bit of delay. I wanted to meet him and Home Minister Amit Shah, but as soon as I reached Delhi, I saw on social media that they (BJP) expelled me," the Kotdwar MLA claimed.

Will work selfless for Congress: Harak Rawat

Speaking about his plans for the upcoming elections, Rawat affirmed that he will join Congress, without selflessly and work for their victory. He expressed confidence that the party will form the next government in Uttarakhand.

The BJP MLA had switched allegiance from the Sonia Gandhi-led in 2017 and won from the Kotdwar Assembly constituency to become a Minister in the state government. However, things have not been all that well between Rawat and the BJP for the past few months.

He also missed the BJP's core-committee meet on Sunday, raising speculation that he may be considering switching to Congress. Later in the day, Rawat was removed from the State cabinet and the BJP expelled him for six years. He held the Forest and Environment portfolio in the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government.

According to sources, Harak Singh Rawat is in touch with the Congress and talks are on about his re-induction with two other BJP MLAs. The election for the 70-member assembly will be held in one phase on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

