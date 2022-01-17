'Harak Singh Rawat Is Doing Emotional Drama After Enjoying 5 Years As A Minister': Naqvi

Slamming former BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat over his emotional stint after getting expelled from the party, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused him of doing an emotional drama after enjoying five years as a Minister. Naqvi who was speaking to ANI said that the former BJP leader from Uttarakhand Harak Singh Rawat had a good time in the last five years and is now doing "emotional drama" and "emotional atyachar" which is not acceptable at all.

Also, answering to why leaders are going against BJP, Naqvi while speaking on the recent resignations from the party said, "People are going against us because BJP has wiped off cut, commission, corruption, and communalism totally."

Further hitting out at the opposition parties, he said, "Whether it be Uttarakhand or Uttar Pradesh, there are people who only believe in gathering huge votes but BJP is more focused on development. The party has always tried to provide equal opportunity for everyone and is taking the country forward with its developmental mindset."

Earlier in the day, the former BJP leader from Uttarakhand Harak Singh Rawat got emotional in front of the media over his sacking from BJP. Stating that he was not consulted even once before taking the big decision, Rawat said, "f I hadn't left Congress to join BJP, I would have resigned from BJP 4 years ago. I don't have much interest in being a minister, I just wanted to work."

Further sharing his plans of joining Congress in the coming days, he expressed confidence that the party will win the upcoming elections and will form a government in Uttarakhand.

BJP sacks Harak Singh Rawat before Uttarakhand polls

In a major development from poll-bound Uttarakhand, Minister of Forest and Environment and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harak Singh Rawat was removed from the state cabinet on Sunday. Rawat who was in Deli to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi received the news before the meeting.

Rawat who has now again expressed his wish to join the Congress had earlier shifted from Congress to BJP in 2017 and also became a minister in the state government.

Image: ANI/Republic World