In an intriguing development ahead of the Uttarakhand polls, ex-BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat penned an apology letter after joining the Congress party on Friday. This assumes significance as former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat had expressed willingness to welcome him back into the Congress fold only if he apologises for his role in engineering the downfall of his government in 2016. Maintaining that he was convinced to join BJP owing to its commitment to reduce inflation, provide jobs to youth and Rs.15 lakh in every person's bank account, Harak Singh Rawat contended that these promises were not fulfilled.

He claimed, "In 2016, BJP misused Congress legislators in 2016 to destabilise the Congress government and form their own government and destroyed democratic traditions". Maintaining that leaving Congress was the "biggest mistake" of his political career, he tendered an apology to the leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party and the people of the state. Without disclosing whether he will contest the Assembly polls, he promised to work for the formation of the Congress government.

Harak Singh Rawat asserted, "In 2016, BJP leaders assured me that the Centre will provide special assistance to solve all problems on the formation of a BJP government in Uttarakhand. The same promises were repeated during the 2017 Uttarakhand elections. After the formation of the BJP government post the 2017 polls, I tried to urge top BJP leaders to fulfil the promises but they refrained from doing so citing that discussions are going on."

"When I examine these past incidents and compare the BJP and Congress governments, I have come to the conclusion that the Congress government had made a great contribution towards resolving the issues of Uttarakhand and the all-round development of Uttarakhand. After examining these past incidents, I realised that leaving Congress was the biggest mistake of my political career and I apologise to all Congress workers and leaders as well as the people of Uttarakhand. The BJP government could not compete with the Harish Rawat-led Congress government as far as the development of Uttarakhand is concerned," he added.

Here is Harak Singh Rawat's letter:

'Couldn't work for people'

Having served as an MLA in both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Harak Singh Rawat has been a part of BSP and Congress in the past. Switching allegiance from the Sonia Gandhi-led party to BJP in 2017, he won from the Kotdwar Assembly constituency and became a minister in the state government. On January 16, he was expelled not only from the state Cabinet but also BJP for a period of 6 years after he reportedly put pressure on the party to demand a ticket for his kin.