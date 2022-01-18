Doubling down on his efforts to rejoin Congress ahead of the Uttarakhand elections, ex-Minister Harak Singh Rawat expressed willingness to apologise to Harish Rawat even a hundred times. Harak Singh Rawat was not only sacked from the state Cabinet but also expelled from BJP for 6 years on January 16. A day earlier, the former CM made it clear that the expelled BJP leader will be welcomed into the Congress fold only if he accepts the "mistake" of leaving the party.

Describing the senior Congress leader as his "elder brother", the former BJP Minister affirmed that he desired the development of Uttarakhand. As per sources, some leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party including Harish Rawat are against his induction into the party as he was responsible for the downfall of the Congress government in the state. However, the Congress top brass is yet to take a call on whether Harak Singh Rawat and his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain will be given party tickets.

Harak Singh Rawat's strained relationship with BJP

The dissent in the BJP state unit resurfaced after leaders such as Harak Singh Rawat, Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat and Bishan Singh Chuphal were snubbed for the CM's post. On October 11, disgruntled BJP Minister Yashpal Arya joined the Sonia Gandhi-led party with his MLA son Sanjeev Arya. Having served as an MLA in both Uttar Pradesh as well as Uttarakhand, Harak Singh Rawat has been a part of BSP and Congress in the past.

Switching allegiance from the Sonia Gandhi-led party to BJP in 2017, he won from the Kotdwar Assembly constituency and became a Minister in the state government. Sources indicated that Rawat has held several meetings with Congress MLA Pritam Singh in the recent past. While he was reportedly upset over the BJP government allegedly dragging his feet on setting up a medical college in Kotdwar, the issue was resolved after Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami gave his approval for the same.