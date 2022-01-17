'Harak Singh Sought Ticket For Family Member; Was Pressurizing BJP': Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday broke his silence on the sudden dismissal of Harak Singh Rawat from the state cabinet and his expulsion from the BJP for six years ahead of the assembly elections. The Minister was sacked on Sunday amid rumours that he was meeting Congress leaders in Delhi and planning to jump ship.

Citing the reason behind his removal, CM Dhami said, "Harak Singh Rawat was putting pressure on the party (seeking tickets) for his family members. But we have a different policy. Only one member of a family will be given a party ticket for elections."

Sources claim that the Kotdwar MLA was seeking a ticket for his daughter-in-law Anukreethy Gosai for the Uttarakhand elections. He reportedly approached Congress after the BJP denied another ticket to his family member.

Harak Rawat slams BJP's 'hasty decision'; will join Congress

However, Harak Singh Rawat has claimed that the BJP expelled him based on a misunderstanding and that he had no plans of switching loyalties. Bursting into tears on Monday, Rawat claimed that the BJP leadership did not speak to him even once before the expulsion.

"They (BJP) didn't talk to me once before taking such a big decision. If I hadn't left Congress to join BJP, I would have resigned from BJP 4 years ago. I don't have much interest in being a minister, I just wanted to work," he said.

Rawat stated that he arrived in Delhi to speak to Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi but before reaching there, he learned about his dismissal from the cabinet.

"Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called me to meet in Delhi, due to traffic there was a bit of delay. I wanted to meet him and Home Minister Amit Shah, but as soon as I reached Delhi, I saw on social media that they (BJP) expelled me," the Kotdwar MLA claimed.

Speaking about his plans for the upcoming elections, Rawat affirmed that he will join Congress, without selflessly and work for their victory. He expressed confidence that the party will form the next government in Uttarakhand.

Image: ANI