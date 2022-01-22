Harish Rawat Admits 'form Of Congress Little Down', Scoffs At AAP's Chances In Uttarakhand

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat took an indirect swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday opining that there was 'no chance' for a 3rd outfit to win the upcoming Uttarkhand assembly elections. The former CM stated that even parties which existed earlier like the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) had disappeared gradually, hence there was no question about a new party assuming power in the state. Taking a sly dig at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, Rawat asserted that Uttarakhand's politics was not like Delhi's where people could come, say something, and rise to power.

"No chance for a third party. The parties that existed earlier have disappeared gradually. UKD too, which has a history of struggle, has been pushed by people into the bag of history. So, no question about a new party. It's not Delhi," Harish Rawat told ANI.

"It's not Delhi where people will come, say something and it will be discussed everywhere. Understanding the geographical situation and all kinds of situations and then making a policy needs time. They will have to give that time," he stated.

'Congress form a bit down in India': Rawat

In a big admission, Rawat also conceded that the Congress party's form was 'a little down' when it comes to national politics. "People are turning back to the Congress, we were out of form. Every batsman has a point in history, where his form is a little down. Congress' form is a little down in national politics, but we are not out yet. We will return to our A-game. In Uttarakhand, we are in full form with our best batsman team," he added.

In the 2017 polls, Harish Rawat-led Congress lost to the BJP after the saffron party won 57 seats in the 70-member House as opposed to the grand old party managing to win only 11 seats. Following the victory, Trivendra Singh Rawat was named the Chief Minister- a post which he held until 9 March 2021. He was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat, whose tenure at the top post was short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami. The elections in Uttarakhand will take place in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.