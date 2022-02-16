Harish Rawat Avers His Son Would Had Won If Given A Chance, 'but He Was Not Given Ticket'

Exuding confidence over the Congress party’s win in Uttarakhand, party’s state Chief Harish Rawat said that he along with his daughter are going to win and if his son was given a chance he would have won too. The former Chief Minister also claimed that his competitor from Lal Kuan seat, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Mohan Singh Bisht gave him a tough fight. The voting in the state concluded on Monday, February 15 with a voter turnout of over 62.5%.

Rawat on Congress not giving ticket to son:

“I will win from Lal Kuan. My daughter will also win from Haridwar. If the party had given a ticket to my son, the seat would have been bagged by Congress. But my son was not given a ticket,” Rawat told ANI on Tuesday.

With this, the former CM also showered confidence upon the grand-old party winning the elections and mentioned that his party will form the government in the hill state by winning 48 seats and took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Harish Rawat congratulates Pushkar Singh Dhami for saving BJP in Uttarakhand Election

“I can clearly see the Congress is winning the polls by getting 48 seats. ….There is a good fight in around six assembly seats. I would like to congratulate Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for saving BJP’s respect as the party is going to get less than 20 seats in the elections. I want to tell him that people’s decision has gone against him this time but he does not need to worry because his elder brother, Harish Rawat’s wishes are with him,” he added.

Speaking on the CM face, he said that the leaders will accept Congress’ high command decision about the chief minister’s position if the party is voted to power. Harish Rawat, who is also Chairman of Uttarkhand Congress’ Campaign Committee, claimed there is a good fight in around six constituencies of 70 seats in the state. After the voting in the state had ended, in a video message he had said that the people of the state have voted for change.